Merculet Trading Up 5.7% Over Last 7 Days (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. One Merculet token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Merculet has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Merculet has a total market cap of $1.48 million and $132,400.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Merculet Profile

Merculet launched on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,288,390,236 tokens. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io . Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Merculet Token Trading

