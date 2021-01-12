TheStreet Upgrades Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SLP. Raymond James initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Simulations Plus from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Taglich Brothers upgraded Simulations Plus from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Simulations Plus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Simulations Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.40.

NASDAQ SLP opened at $79.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.66, a PEG ratio of 7.63 and a beta of -0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.43. Simulations Plus has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $83.78.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 22.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $1,654,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,707,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,572,403.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shawn Oconnor sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $309,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,381 shares in the company, valued at $358,931.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,881 shares of company stock worth $4,347,992. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Simulations Plus by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Simulations Plus by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,157,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,563,000 after acquiring an additional 285,977 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Simulations Plus by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,497,000 after acquiring an additional 14,357 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Simulations Plus by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Simulations Plus by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 90,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,833,000 after acquiring an additional 31,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

