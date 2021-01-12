TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Receives $24.32 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.58.

TRIP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised TripAdvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TripAdvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TripAdvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Shares of TripAdvisor stock opened at $35.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. TripAdvisor has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $36.17. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -45.27 and a beta of 1.40.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The travel company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.25. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TripAdvisor will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,502. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $487,467.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,977.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,047 shares of company stock worth $1,610,040. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in TripAdvisor by 119.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,771 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 193,992 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in TripAdvisor by 297.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,373 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in TripAdvisor by 532.1% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 213,104 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 179,390 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in TripAdvisor by 320.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,901 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

