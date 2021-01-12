Analysts Set The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) PT at $125.00

Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, CL King lowered The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

MIDD stock opened at $137.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.94 and a 200-day moving average of $105.89. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The Middleby has a 12-month low of $41.73 and a 12-month high of $149.39.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $634.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.10 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The Middleby’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Middleby will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in The Middleby by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,817,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,671,000 after purchasing an additional 130,949 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of The Middleby by 36.3% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,955,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,374,000 after buying an additional 520,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Middleby by 74.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,380,000 after buying an additional 388,355 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of The Middleby by 37.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 735,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,944,000 after buying an additional 201,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 608,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,544,000 after buying an additional 28,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

