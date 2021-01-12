Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Receives $138.14 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.14.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAIA. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Saia in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Saia from $69.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Saia from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Saia from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $191.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 45.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. Saia has a 52-week low of $61.46 and a 52-week high of $197.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $481.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.98 million. Saia had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Saia will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Ward sold 700 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $116,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,099.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 3,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total value of $633,242.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,016,230.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Saia by 56.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Saia in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Saia during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the third quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Saia by 7.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

