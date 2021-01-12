University Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

University Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNIB opened at $13.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.22. University Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $13.75.

Get University Bancorp alerts:

About University Bancorp

University Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for University Bank that provides various personal, business, and community banking services in the United States. It accepts various checking, savings, and deposit accounts. The company's consumer loans include home equity installment, auto, personal, and recreational vehicle loans, as well as home equity lines of credits; and commercial and small business loans comprise commercial real estate, equipment, small business, and non-profit loans, as well as working capital lines of credit.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for University Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for University Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.