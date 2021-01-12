University Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

University Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:UNIB opened at $13.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.22. University Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $13.75.
About University Bancorp
