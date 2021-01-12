Vocus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VCMMF) Short Interest Down 88.3% in December

Vocus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VCMMF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 88.3% from the December 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Shares of Vocus Group stock opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average is $2.41. Vocus Group has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $2.95.
About Vocus Group
