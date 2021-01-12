Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Short Interest Down 69.1% in December

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 69.1% from the December 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VONOY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 28th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of Vonovia stock opened at $34.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.04. Vonovia has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $38.81.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

