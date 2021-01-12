Insider Buying: United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) (LON:UU) Insider Acquires 18 Shares of Stock

United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) (LON:UU) insider Steven L. Mogford acquired 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 942 ($12.31) per share, for a total transaction of £169.56 ($221.53).

UU stock opened at GBX 931.20 ($12.17) on Tuesday. United Utilities Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 625 ($8.17) and a one year high of GBX 1,104 ($14.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 899.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 887.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.35 billion and a PE ratio of 57.84.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a GBX 14.41 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L)’s payout ratio is currently 267.08%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,005.33 ($13.13).

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

