Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SKLZ opened at $23.45 on Monday. Skillz has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $24.69.

Skillz Inc develops and operates an e-sports platform that connects and hosts mobile games and mobile e-sports tournaments through competitions in the United States and internationally. It offers Skillz that helps developers build franchises by enabling social competition in their games and distribute prizes.

