First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 382.9% from the December 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FIV opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $9.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.60.

Get First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 8,269 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 282,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 9,903 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund by 5.0% in the third quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 219,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund by 3.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 324,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,692 shares during the period.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in senior loan of any maturity to create its portfolio. The fund employs bottom-up fundamental analysis to make its investments.

See Also: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.