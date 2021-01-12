First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 382.9% from the December 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
FIV opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $9.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.60.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile
First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in senior loan of any maturity to create its portfolio. The fund employs bottom-up fundamental analysis to make its investments.
