Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-A) (OTCMKTS:RDS/A) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-A) (OTCMKTS:RDS/A) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-A) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.70 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-A) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners started coverage on Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-A) in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-A) in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-A) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-A) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.45.

Shares of OTCMKTS RDS/A opened at $40.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.19.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

