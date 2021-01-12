Short Interest in Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) Rises By 411.0%

Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,200 shares, a growth of 411.0% from the December 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,535,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ICNAF opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.31. Icanic Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.64.

Get Icanic Brands alerts:

About Icanic Brands

Icanic Brands Company Inc provides life enhancement products in Canada. The company owns license for X-Sprays, a brand of life enhancement products administered through an oral spray delivery system. It markets and sells dietary supplements for nonmedical use primarily cannabinoid and cannabis-infused sprays, as well as non-cannabis infused sprays.

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Icanic Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icanic Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.