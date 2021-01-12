Short Interest in PayPoint plc (OTCMKTS:PYPTF) Rises By 400.0%

PayPoint plc (OTCMKTS:PYPTF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

PYPTF opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.35. PayPoint has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.14. The company has a market cap of $494.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

PayPoint Company Profile

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

