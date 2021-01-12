Short Interest in PayPoint plc (OTCMKTS:PYPTF) Rises By 400.0%

PayPoint plc (OTCMKTS:PYPTF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
PYPTF opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.35. PayPoint has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.14. The company has a market cap of $494.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
PayPoint Company Profile
Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?
Receive News & Ratings for PayPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.