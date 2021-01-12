Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Lifted to Neutral at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SIG. BidaskClub raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $39.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.34. Signet Jewelers has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $40.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 2.67.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a positive return on equity of 5.87%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,134,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 53.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 240,670 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 651,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 17,675 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,022,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 550,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,300,000 after buying an additional 66,185 shares during the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

