Schroder UK Mid Cap (SCP.L) (SCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

Schroder UK Mid Cap (SCP.L) (LON:SCP) announced a dividend on Monday, December 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share on Monday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Schroder UK Mid Cap (SCP.L)’s previous dividend of $3.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON SCP opened at GBX 615.69 ($8.04) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £217.72 million and a PE ratio of 69.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 608.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 504.82. Schroder UK Mid Cap has a 52-week low of GBX 271.93 ($3.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 694 ($9.07).
Schroder UK Mid Cap (SCP.L) Company Profile
