Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.00.

Shares of COHR stock opened at $175.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.98 and a 200-day moving average of $126.45. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Coherent has a one year low of $78.21 and a one year high of $179.05.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $316.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.04 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Coherent will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coherent news, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 28.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,084 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in Coherent by 377.8% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 44,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 35,258 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in Coherent during the third quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Coherent by 11.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Coherent by 1.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 73,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

