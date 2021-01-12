Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.44

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, December 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.435 per share on Thursday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TBLMY opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. Tiger Brands has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $15.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average is $12.10.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TBLMY. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tiger Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. HSBC upgraded Tiger Brands from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Tiger Brands Limited engages in the manufacture and marketing of fast-moving consumer goods primarily in Southern Africa. The company offers baby care products under the Purity, Purity & Elizabeth Anne's, and Purity Pedia Kids brands; and beverages under the Energade, Oros, Hall's, and Rose's brands.

