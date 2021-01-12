Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $16.00. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.56.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $14.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.73. The company has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 294.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Spence Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 89.0% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at $38,000. 55.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

