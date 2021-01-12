Brokerages Set TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) Price Target at $35.60

TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.60.

TCF has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of TCF Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of TCF Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TCF Financial by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,664,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,756 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in TCF Financial by 8.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,460,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,831,000 after buying an additional 332,170 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in TCF Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,821,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in TCF Financial by 16.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,752,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,944,000 after buying an additional 244,845 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in TCF Financial by 10.9% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,219,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,492,000 after buying an additional 119,662 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TCF opened at $43.53 on Friday. TCF Financial has a 1-year low of $16.96 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.01.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. TCF Financial had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $495.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.83 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TCF Financial will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

