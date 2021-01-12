Modern Investment Coin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $249,457.00 (MODIC)

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. Modern Investment Coin has a total market cap of $2.96 million and approximately $249,457.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Modern Investment Coin coin can now be bought for about $1.55 or 0.00004436 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Modern Investment Coin has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.75 or 0.00276078 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007370 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00025392 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00007247 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (CRYPTO:MODIC) is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 2,690,264 coins and its circulating supply is 1,901,533 coins. Modern Investment Coin’s official website is modic.fund

Modern Investment Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modern Investment Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modern Investment Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Modern Investment Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

