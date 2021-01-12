Atheios Market Capitalization Hits $36,266.36 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 51.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. Atheios has a market cap of $36,266.36 and approximately $5.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Atheios has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Atheios token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Atheios

Atheios is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 37,058,555 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,510,937 tokens. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

