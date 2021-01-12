HOLD Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3,132.00 (HOLD)

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 12th. HOLD has a market cap of $4.03 million and approximately $3,132.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HOLD has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HOLD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002853 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00023635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00110864 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.59 or 0.00258500 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00064251 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 81.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00061562 BTC.

HOLD Token Profile

HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official message board is medium.com/@HoldHQ . HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HOLD is hold.co

According to CryptoCompare, “HOLD is a peer-to-peer lending platform that provides instant cash advances against cryptocurrency collateral. Hold allows members to leverage their crypto-assets as collateral to obtain fiat whenever they need it, saving them from selling the cryptos they hold dear. Cash Advances are instant and can be used globally through the HOLD prepaid card and mobile app. The HOLD token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum whose primary purpose is to allow a membership system, provide a cashback program and pay additional incentives to lenders through a status level program. “

HOLD Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using US dollars.

