Matson (NYSE:MATX) Updates Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Matson (NYSE:MATX) updated its fourth quarter 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.74-1.87 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.11. Matson also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.74-1.87 EPS.
Shares of MATX opened at $62.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Matson has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $65.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.32.
Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. Matson had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $645.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Matson will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Matson news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 28,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total value of $1,557,878.24. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 88,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,813,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total transaction of $879,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,347.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,791 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,152. 1.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Matson
Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.
