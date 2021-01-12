Matson (NYSE:MATX) Updates Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Matson (NYSE:MATX) updated its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.74-1.87 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.11. Matson also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.74-1.87 EPS.

Shares of MATX opened at $62.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Matson has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $65.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.32.

Get Matson alerts:

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. Matson had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $645.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Matson will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MATX shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Matson from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Matson from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Matson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Matson from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.00.

In other Matson news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 28,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total value of $1,557,878.24. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 88,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,813,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total transaction of $879,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,347.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,791 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,152. 1.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.