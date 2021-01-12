Brokerages Set Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) PT at $29.60

Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.60.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Loop Capital raised Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $27.54 on Friday. Air Transport Services Group has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $32.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.03.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $404.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $298,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 567,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,952,927.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $904,800. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATSG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 415.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 101,141 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 1,076.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 78,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 71,743 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 318.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 36,255 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 24.9% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 35,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, e-commerce operators, freight forwarders, and the U.S.

