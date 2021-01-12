Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Receives $100.73 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.73.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PII. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $321,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,561. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PII opened at $106.74 on Friday. Polaris has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $110.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.30 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.94.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.66. Polaris had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 32.38%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Polaris will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.24%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

