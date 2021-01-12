Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Receives $100.73 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.73.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PII. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock.
In other news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $321,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,561. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE:PII opened at $106.74 on Friday. Polaris has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $110.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.30 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.94.
Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.66. Polaris had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 32.38%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Polaris will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.24%.
About Polaris
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.
