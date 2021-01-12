BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BFY)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0605 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
BFY opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.07. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $15.20.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile
