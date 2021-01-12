BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BFY)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0605 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

BFY opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.07. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $15.20.

Get BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.