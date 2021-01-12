BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund, Inc. (MZA) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MZA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
NYSE MZA opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.94. BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $15.56.
About BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund
See Also: Net Income
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.