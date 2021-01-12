Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NJV)

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $14.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.73. Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $14.75.

About Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of New Jersey. It primarily invests its assets in a portfolio of municipal securities with an objective to provide current income exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes.

