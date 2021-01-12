BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (BOE) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.98. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $11.25.
About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust
