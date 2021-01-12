BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (BGR) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust stock opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $12.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.79.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile
