Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NXJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0585 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $15.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.80.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

