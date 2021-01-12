Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NXJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0585 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
Shares of NXJ stock opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.80. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $15.18.
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
