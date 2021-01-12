Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.076 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE:AIF opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $15.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average of $13.05.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 16,838 shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.13 per share, with a total value of $237,920.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

