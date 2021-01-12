BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (BGR) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE:BGR opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average is $6.79.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

