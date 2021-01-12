Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 108.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after buying an additional 9,315 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3,507.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 421,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,080,000 after purchasing an additional 36,283 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $415,103.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $64.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.94. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. On average, analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.15%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.69.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.