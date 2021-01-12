Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Raised to $127.00 at Smith Barney Citigroup

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price boosted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CNI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised Canadian National Railway from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Canadian National Railway from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.40.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $114.05 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $116.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a $0.432 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4,042.9% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.