1SG (1SG) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $19.00

1SG (CURRENCY:1SG) traded down 90.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 12th. One 1SG token can currently be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00001964 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 1SG has a market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $19.00 worth of 1SG was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 1SG has traded 89.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00051589 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001451 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002753 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002697 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00013626 BTC.

1SG Token Profile

1SG (1SG) is a token. 1SG’s total supply is 22,227,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,177,310 tokens. The Reddit community for 1SG is /r/1-SG . The official website for 1SG is 1.sg . 1SG’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1SG stablecoin is issued by Mars Blockchain to overcome the problem of today's volatile cryptocurrency. 1SG enters the market with the aiming for an open, transparent, efficient and convenient KYC / AML audit process, stable value, and high liquidity. “

1SG Token Trading

1SG can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1SG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1SG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1SG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

