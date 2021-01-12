Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Short Interest Update

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 288.9% from the December 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

AIPUY opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.95 and its 200-day moving average is $19.00. Airports of Thailand Public has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $26.28.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0627 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%.

Separately, Macquarie raised Airports of Thailand Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th.

About Airports of Thailand Public

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited engages in developing, managing, and operating international airports in Thailand. The company operates through Airport Business, Hotel Business, Ground Aviation Services, and Security Business segments. It operates six international airports, including Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Hat Yai, Phuket, and Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai airports.

