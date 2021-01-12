Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Short Interest Update

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of AGRPY stock opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. Absa Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $20.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.92.

Absa Group Company Profile

Absa Group Limited provides various financial products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal and business banking, corporate and investment banking, wealth and investment management, and insurance services. The company offers retail and business banking products and services to individual, enterprise, and commercial customers, including residential property-related finance solutions; vehicle and asset finance products and services; credit cards; personal loans; short-term insurance products; and transactional banking, savings, and investment products and services.

