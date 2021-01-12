Adstar Inc (OTCMKTS:ADST) Short Interest Update

Adstar Inc (OTCMKTS:ADST) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 384.6% from the December 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS ADST opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01. Adstar has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

Adstar Company Profile

AdStar, Inc engages in the provision of advertising technology services to publishers. It focuses on its application service provider. The company was founded by Leslie Bernhard and Eli Rousso in 1986 and is headquartered in North Merrick, NY.

