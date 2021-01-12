Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Short Interest Up 221.2% in December

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 221.2% from the December 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ACFN opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. Acorn Energy has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.32.

Get Acorn Energy alerts:

Acorn Energy Company Profile

Acorn Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems for various markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Power Generation (PG) Monitoring and Cathodic Protection (CP) Monitoring. The PG segment provides wireless remote monitoring and control systems, and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, compressors, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, and other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Acorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.