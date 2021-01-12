Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Short Interest Up 221.2% in December

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 221.2% from the December 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:ACFN opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. Acorn Energy has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.32.
Acorn Energy Company Profile
