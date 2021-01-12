Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Raised to Buy at Mizuho

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) was upgraded by Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $6.00. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.98% from the company’s current price.

MRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $6.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.06.

NYSE MRO opened at $7.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $13.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.45.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.20 million. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The company’s revenue was down 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 800.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

