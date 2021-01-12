The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $3.92 Per Share

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) – Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note issued on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.92 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.90. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.53 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.18.

NYSE BK opened at $45.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $51.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 378.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

