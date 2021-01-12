Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Receives $11.58 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.58.

RLGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Realogy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Realogy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine cut Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised Realogy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on Realogy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

RLGY opened at $16.16 on Friday. Realogy has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $16.44. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.85.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Realogy had a positive return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. As a group, analysts predict that Realogy will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 20,924 shares of Realogy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $292,726.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,099.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLGY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Realogy by 509.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 853,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 713,245 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Realogy during the third quarter worth $6,671,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Realogy by 78.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 896,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,462,000 after buying an additional 392,860 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Realogy by 161.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 364,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 225,071 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Realogy by 18.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,396,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,185,000 after purchasing an additional 217,856 shares during the period.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through four segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

