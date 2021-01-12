Phore Hits 1-Day Volume of $5,273.00 (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. Over the last week, Phore has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar. Phore has a market cap of $3.53 million and approximately $5,273.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000433 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000363 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001742 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006234 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Phore

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,098,586 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phore is phore.io . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

Buying and Selling Phore

