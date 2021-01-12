GridCoin Trading 19.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. GridCoin has a total market cap of $2.55 million and $1,216.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GridCoin has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar. One GridCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

GridCoin Profile

GridCoin (CRYPTO:GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 441,744,965 coins and its circulating supply is 411,091,933 coins. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GridCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GridCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

