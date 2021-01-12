Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $27.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PLAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $32.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 1.74. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.86.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.36 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP Robert William Edmund sold 2,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $68,932.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,464.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $117,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,043.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter worth $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 69.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 20.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 193.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares in the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

