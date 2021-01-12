Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 20.56% from the company’s previous close.

CCL has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.54.

NYSE:CCL opened at $20.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.92.

In other Carnival Co. & news, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $102,900,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,607,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,486,136.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard Glasier bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,294.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,273,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,116,000 after purchasing an additional 942,706 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,251,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,086,000 after buying an additional 1,942,140 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,767,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,374,000 after buying an additional 63,621 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,777,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 245.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,085,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,811 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

