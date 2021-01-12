Jewel (JWL) Achieves Market Cap of $9.46 Million

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 12th. In the last week, Jewel has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One Jewel coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000490 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jewel has a total market capitalization of $9.46 million and approximately $453.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00023902 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00042730 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00110832 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002835 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jewel Profile

Jewel (CRYPTO:JWL) is a coin. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,710,245 coins. The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jewel is jewelpay.org . Jewel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jewel’s official message board is medium.com/@jewelpay

According to CryptoCompare, “Jewels is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that will be used as an in-game currency in games from the “Pro4Never Network”. Currently, it’s primary use case will be in that of “Apex Conquer”. “

Buying and Selling Jewel

Jewel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jewel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jewel using one of the exchanges listed above.

